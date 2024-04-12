Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against US Dollar
The Indian rupee opened weaker against the US dollar on Friday tracking the strengthening of dollar index following the release of higher-than-expected US consumer inflation.
The local currency depreciated 16 paise to open at Rs 83.35 against the US dollar. It closed at Rs 83.19 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
"The rupee faces some short term hurdles, but the downside will be limited to Rs 83.40-83.50 levels," said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors. "Short-term projections suggest rupee's potential range between Rs 83.00 and Rs 83.40, while the medium term expectations indicate appreciation to around Rs 83.00-82.80."
"Contributing to the dollar uptick, US yields across different timeframes to multi-week tops in response to the higher-than-estimated US CPI figures for March. Mixed US PPI figures and dovish Fed comments have eased risk aversion," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.
"For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.20 will act as a support and Rs 83.50 as a resistance," he said.