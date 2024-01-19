Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Friday as geopolitical tension in the Middle East increased demand for safe haven currencies like the dollar.

The local currency depreciated three paise to open at Rs 83.15 against the greenback on Friday. It closed at Rs 83.12 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.00 and Rs 83.20 on Friday.