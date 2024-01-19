Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar
The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Friday as geopolitical tension in the Middle East increased demand for safe haven currencies like the dollar.
The local currency depreciated three paise to open at Rs 83.15 against the greenback on Friday. It closed at Rs 83.12 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.00 and Rs 83.20 on Friday.
"The gains in dollar index are buoyed by strong U.S. housing and labor data and negative market sentiment. Tensions in the Middle East and the weakening of the Chinese stock market seem to be driving demand for the dollar," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.
"For the dollar/rupee, Rs 83.00 will act as a support and Rs 83.25 as a resistance," he said.
"The recent appreciation of the dollar kept pressure on the rupee, which continues to encounter resistance in the Rs 82.80-82.90 zones. Broadly, the prices remain within the range of Rs 82.80-83.30," Jateen Trivedi, vice president, research, LKP Securities said.