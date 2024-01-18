Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee depreciated three paise to open at Rs 83.17 against the greenback on Thursday. It closed at Rs 83.14 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the dollar index strengthened.
The local currency depreciated three paise to open at Rs 83.17 against the greenback on Thursday. It closed at Rs 83.14 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expected the rupee to trade between Rs 83.00 and Rs 83.25 on Thursday.
"The bearish sentiment surrounding the rupee was fueled by potential equity outflows, triggered by a significant selloff in Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday. This market turbulence was a ripple effect of HDFC Bank's Q3 results, causing substantial losses in the banking sector," said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.
"Further readings from US retail sales for December supported the dollar's uptrend, which in turn kept the downside pressure on bets on a Fed interest rate cut in March. The dollar index later cooled off from highs of 103.70," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.
"For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.00 will act as a support and Rs 83.25 as a resistance," he said.