Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee depreciated five paise to open at Rs 83.13 against the greenback on Wednesday. It closed at Rs 83.08 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.
The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the dollar index strengthened.
The local currency depreciated five paise to open at Rs 83.13 against the greenback on Wednesday. It closed at Rs 83.08 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expected the rupee to trade between Rs 82.95 and Rs 83.15 on Wednesday.
"Dollar came back roaring on rate-cut jitters. The dollar index bounced to new year-to-date peaks towards 103.50 along with a similar advance in US yields, all in response to further repricing of the Fed’s timing of interest rate reduction. Considering several Fed member comments, dovish bets on the Fed remain high," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.
"For the dollar/rupee, Rs 82.95 will act as a support and Rs 83.20 as a resistance," he said.
"Strong domestic fundamentals, optimistic foreign investor sentiment and flows, and pressure on the RBI to keep the rupee away from an all-time low ahead of the interim budget and general election will pave the way for Rs 82.50 to Rs 82.20 over the medium term with a two to three month horizon," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, said.