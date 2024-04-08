Indian Rupee Opens Little Changed Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened at 83.27 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, compared with Rs 83.29 at close on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.
The Indian rupee opened little changed against the U.S. dollar on Monday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged for the seventh time in a row on Friday.
Furthermore, the central bank continues to support the rupee from depreciating further, according to foreign exchange traders.
The rupee is likely to trade in Rs 83.20-83.40 range for the day, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.
"The Indian rupee is expected to be in the range mentioned above as the RBI continues to protect it from falling further while inflows may bring it down to Rs 83.20," said Bhansali. "Indian FX reserves on March 29 reached a level of $645.29 billion, a new record high."
"The market awaits the India CPI, IIP, WPI and US CPI this week," he said.
"US nonfarm payrolls increased to 303,000 in March, surpassing the expected 200,000. Traders now look to the US CPI, FOMC minutes and the ECB meeting for fresh impetus," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank. "Oil prices cooled off, while the dollar index found resistance at 104.85 levels."
"For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.20 will act as a support and Rs 83.40 as a resistance," he said.