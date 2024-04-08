Indian Rupee Opens Little Changed Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened little changed against the U.S. dollar on Monday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged for the seventh time in a row on Friday.

Furthermore, the central bank continues to support the rupee from depreciating further, according to foreign exchange traders.

The local currency opened at 83.27 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, compared with Rs 83.29 at close on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

The rupee is likely to trade in Rs 83.20-83.40 range for the day, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.