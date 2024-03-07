Indian Rupee Strengthened To Highest Level Since Sept. 4

The Indian rupee appreciated to its highest level since Sept. 4, 2023 against the U.S dollar on Thursday as expectation of a rate cut remains intact after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The local currency strengthened 7 paise against the greenback at 82.76, after opening little changed at Rs 82.82. It closed at Rs 82.83 on Wednesday.

Reliance Securities expect the rupee to trade between Rs 82.8200 and Rs 82.9600 on Wednesday