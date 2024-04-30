NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIndian Oil Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 7 Per Share
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Oil Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 7 Per Share

The public sector company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 apiece during the previous financial year 2024.

30 Apr 2024, 03:08 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Oil Corp. (Source: Facebook)</p></div>
Indian Oil Corp. (Source: Facebook)

Indian Oil Corp. announced on Tuesday a final dividend of Rs 7 per share, subject to approval by the members of the company in its annual general meeting.

The public sector company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 apiece during the previous financial year 2024.

The government-owned oil marketing company's net profit fell to Rs 4,837.69 crore in the January–March period, compared to Rs 8,063.29 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 7,352 crore.

IOC Q4 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 1.41% to Rs 1.98 lakh crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.92 lakh crore).

  • Ebitda down 32.6% to Rs 10,435.16 crore. (Estimate: Rs 15,635.6 crore).

  • Margin at 5.27% vs 7.77% (Estimate: 8.2%).

  • Net profit down 40% to Rs 4,838 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,352 crore)

ALSO READ

Indian Oil Q4 Results: Profit Falls 40%, Margins Contract 250 Basis Points

Opinion
Indian Oil Q4 Results: Profit Falls 40%, Margins Contract 250 Basis Points
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT