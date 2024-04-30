Indian Oil Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 7 Per Share

Indian Oil Corp. announced on Tuesday a final dividend of Rs 7 per share, subject to approval by the members of the company in its annual general meeting.

The public sector company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 apiece during the previous financial year 2024.

The government-owned oil marketing company's net profit fell to Rs 4,837.69 crore in the January–March period, compared to Rs 8,063.29 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 7,352 crore.