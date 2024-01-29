Indian Economy 'Just Looking Like A Wow', Awash With Optimism, Says Kumar Mangalam Birla
Birla said 2023 was a year of many milestones for the Aditya Birla Group.
India is filled with optimism, pride, and anticipation even as large pockets of the world remain engulfed in pessimism, according to Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group.
"There is a palpable sense that the country is on the move," the billionaire industrialist said in his annual note on Monday. The heightened anticipation "stems from our country’s accelerated high-growth trajectory."
"The viral meme ‘just looking like a wow’ echoes the vibrant energy of the Indian economy and captures the unparalleled nature of this moment," he said, coining a new 'National Confidence Index' to mark the country's collective confidence.
He contrasted India's outlook vis-à-vis the world since the beginning of this decade, which has been hit by "global pandemic, war, unprecedented tech acceleration, and a reshuffle of the global pecking order."
Aditya Birla Group's Milestone Year
Birla said 2023 was a year of many milestones for the Aditya Birla Group—noting the conglomerate's 40% jump in market cap over the previous year to around $90 billion.
"...our scale manufacturing businesses consolidated their leadership positions, and our consumer businesses are on the brink of transformational growth. And with the launch of two new and large businesses in 2024, we are constructing a growth platform with a unique mix of strength and scope," he said.