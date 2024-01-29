Indian Economy 'Just Looking Like A Wow', Awash With Optimism, Says Kumar Mangalam Birla

India is filled with optimism, pride, and anticipation even as large pockets of the world remain engulfed in pessimism, according to Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group.

"There is a palpable sense that the country is on the move," the billionaire industrialist said in his annual note on Monday. The heightened anticipation "stems from our country’s accelerated high-growth trajectory."

"The viral meme ‘just looking like a wow’ echoes the vibrant energy of the Indian economy and captures the unparalleled nature of this moment," he said, coining a new 'National Confidence Index' to mark the country's collective confidence.

He contrasted India's outlook vis-à-vis the world since the beginning of this decade, which has been hit by "global pandemic, war, unprecedented tech acceleration, and a reshuffle of the global pecking order."