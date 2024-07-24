India’s Video Market Is Set To Expand To $13 Billion By 2028

India’s streaming-TV market has been growing rapidly, while consolidating into a few big players in recent years. Walt Disney Co.’s India operation is merging with Reliance’s Viacom18, scaling up its streaming business with sports and films and TV shows licensed from Paramount and HBO. Prime Video continues to grow in the nation, with plans to release more than 70 new series and films in the coming years. India, with 1.4 billion consumers, has become the third-largest driver of revenue growth for Netflix.