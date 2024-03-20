NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIndia Prepares To Start New LNG Import Terminal As Demand Rises
India Prepares To Start New LNG Import Terminal As Demand Rises

India is looking to purchase the inaugural shipment for its latest liquefied natural gas terminal, as the nation aims to rapidly increase consumption of the fuel this decade.

20 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The pipes of the BW INTEGRITY floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) at PGP Consortium Ltd. LNG Terminal in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday, June 24, 2022. This is the third time this month that Pakistan failed to complete an liquefied natural gas (LNG) tender for July, and the country’s inability to purchase fuel threatens to exacerbate electricity shortages just as hotter weather boosts air conditioning and power demand. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg
The pipes of the BW INTEGRITY floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) at PGP Consortium Ltd. LNG Terminal in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday, June 24, 2022. This is the third time this month that Pakistan failed to complete an liquefied natural gas (LNG) tender for July, and the country’s inability to purchase fuel threatens to exacerbate electricity shortages just as hotter weather boosts air conditioning and power demand. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --

Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. released a tender to buy a commissioning cargo for the Chhara terminal for delivery in April, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The facility in Gujarat state is being developed by Hindustan Petroleum Corp., and will have the capacity to import 5 million tons per year of LNG.

New Delhi is trying to increase LNG import capacity to lift the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 7% now. The move is to help lower the dependence on dirtier fossil fuels, such as coal and oil.

India currently imports LNG via seven terminals. Along with the Chhara facility, Swan Energy Ltd.’s Jafrabad import facility is also expected to begin operations this year, according to BloombergNEF.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

