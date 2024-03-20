India Prepares To Start New LNG Import Terminal As Demand Rises

The pipes of the BW INTEGRITY floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) at PGP Consortium Ltd. LNG Terminal in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday, June 24, 2022. This is the third time this month that Pakistan failed to complete an liquefied natural gas (LNG) tender for July, and the country’s inability to purchase fuel threatens to exacerbate electricity shortages just as hotter weather boosts air conditioning and power demand. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg