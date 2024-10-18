India Must Cut Dependency On Imported Feedstocks, Says Nadda

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals in collaboration with FICCI organised the event on the theme of ‘Advantage BHARAT: Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals Paving the Future.'

"Despite being successful, we must (also) address a significant challenge - the reliance on imported feedstocks. We must explore alternative feedstocks like biomass plastic waste and green hydrogen while also expanding domestic sources of natural gas and coal," Nadda said.