India Key To Skoda Auto's Global Expansion: CEO Klaus Zellmer

Stating that Skoda Auto will enter a new era in India and international markets, Zeller said, "This next step will be an all new compact SUV that we will launch in about one year from today. The new model fully expand our customer offering in the powerful sector of SUVs, which account for more than 50 per cent of the overall new car sales potential in India."

Significant change in consumer preference has cranked up demand for SUVs, which resulted into doubling the market share of such vehicles to around 60 per cent of total domestic volume this fiscal from around 28% before the pandemic in fiscal 2019, according to a recent Crisil ratings reports.