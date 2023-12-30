In Charts: How Startup Funding Fared In 2023

The funding environment has been weak over the last 18 months, driven by global macro headwinds, according to Ashish Sharma, managing partner at InnoVen Capital—a venture debt firm.

Sharma expects that it will remain sluggish as 2024 begins.

"Only after we start seeing a reversal in some of the macro headwinds, like global inflation coming down and U.S. Fed lowering interest rates as well as an improved geopolitical situation can one expect a gradual improvement in the funding environment. From an Indian standpoint, we also need to keep an eye on the general elections as well as the state of the overall economy. How the public tech stocks perform will also have some bearing on the market sentiment," he said.

Some of the Covid-19 darling sectors like edtech, digital media, gaming and Web 3.0 are seeing lesser investor interest due to slowing growth, struggles with some large players as well as some regulatory challenges, Sharma said.

Even with muted sentiment, there were startups that managed to raise large, triple-figure amounts at incremental valuations. While Zepto made headlines for turning unicorn amid such an environment, Lenskart, Builder.ai and DMI Finance were some others that convinced investors and made it to the top 10 largest fundraises of the calendar year.