Import Of Sunflower Oil Touches Record 4.45 Lakh Tonne In March: Industry Body

India imported a record crude sunflower oil of 4,45,723 tonne in March, taking advantage of lower prices, while the country's total edible oil imports reached 11.49 lakh tonne in the month, industry body Solvent Extractor's Association of India said on Thursday.

Crude sunflower oil imports stood at 1,48,145 lakh tonnes in March 2023, while total edible oil imports were 11.35 lakh tonnes a year ago.