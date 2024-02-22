IIT-Jodhpur Scientists Develop New Cost-Effective Human Breath Sensor

"With some changes in sensing layers and the use of an array of sensors (for Electronic Nose or Artificial Nose), and data analytics, it can also be very useful for characterisation of diseases, such as asthma, diabetic ketoacidosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, and cardiac arrest, where the person's breath volatile organic compounds are monitored," said Saakshi Dhanekar, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Jodhpur.