IIFL Finance Shares Jump Most In A Year To Upper Limit On Fairfax Liquidity Support

IIFL Finance Ltd.'s shares were locked in the 10% upper circuit on Thursday after Fairfax India Holdings Corp. committed to infuse $200 million, providing vital liquidity support days after the RBI India imposed restrictions on its gold loan disbursements.

"The RBI's embargo has raised liquidity concerns amongst the company’s investors and lenders," the company said in an exchange on Wednesday while announcing the fundraise.

Prem Watsa, chairperson of Fairfax India, a longstanding investor in IIFL Group, said it has "full trust and confidence in the company's strong management team, led by Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman".