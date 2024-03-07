IIFL Finance Shares Jump Most In A Year To Upper Limit On Fairfax Liquidity Support
The stock rose as much as 9.99% during the day to Rs 1,884.3 apiece on the NSE.
IIFL Finance Ltd.'s shares were locked in the 10% upper circuit on Thursday after Fairfax India Holdings Corp. committed to infuse $200 million, providing vital liquidity support days after the RBI India imposed restrictions on its gold loan disbursements.
"The RBI's embargo has raised liquidity concerns amongst the company’s investors and lenders," the company said in an exchange on Wednesday while announcing the fundraise.
Prem Watsa, chairperson of Fairfax India, a longstanding investor in IIFL Group, said it has "full trust and confidence in the company's strong management team, led by Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman".
IIFL Finance's stock rose as much as 9.99% during the day, the highest jump since Feb. 1, 2023, to Rs 1,884.3 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 9.68% higher at Rs 419.20 per share, compared to a 0.06% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:24 a.m.
The stock has fallen 6.89% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 38 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 27.
Of the seven analysts tracking the company, six have a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 73.1%.