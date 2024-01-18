NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIHCL Opens Hotel In Jaisalmer
ADVERTISEMENT

IHCL Opens Hotel In Jaisalmer

IHCL celebrates the opening of its 200th hotel, Gorbandh Palace in Jaisalmer, marking a significant addition to Rajasthan's tourist circuit.

18 Jan 2024, 06:21 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Hotel Company (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Indian Hotel Company (Source: Company website)

Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Thursday announced the opening of a 83-key hotel in Rajasthan.

"We are delighted to open Gorbandh Palace in Jaisalmer which also marks the momentous milestone as our 200th operating hotel. This completes the important tourist circuit of Jaipur-Jodhpur-Jaisalmer."

"We are honoured to collaborate with Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar for the third hotel in our partnership of over 50 years," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

Now, IHCL has 23 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger in Rajasthan, including seven under development.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT