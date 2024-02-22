IFFCO Ranked First Among Top 300 Cooperatives Globally

Commenting on the development, IFFCO MD Uday Shankar Awasthi said, "It is a proud moment for us at IFFCO and the Indian Cooperative Movement as well. At IFFCO, we are always committed towards the mission of increasing farmers' income, ensuring wholesome growth of farmers across the nation, and strengthening the cooperative movement."

He said the cooperative organisation believes in innovation and has introduced nanotechnology-based solutions for agriculture, especially alternative fertilisers, beginning with IFFCO nano liquid urea.