ICRA Projects GDP Growth To Moderate To Below 6% In Q3
ICRA projects GDP growth to fall below 6% in Q3 due to a sharp decline in kharif crop output and weak progress in rabi sowing.
Rating agency ICRA has projected the GDP growth rate to slow down to below 6% in the December quarter, mainly account of sharp fall in kharif crop output, and weak progress in rabi sowing for some crops.
India had registered a Gross Domestic Product growth rate of 7.6% in the July to September period.
The rating agency said the year-on-year growth in ICRA Business Activity Monitor eased for the second consecutive month to a six-month low of 8.1% in December 2023 -- as against 7.9% in December 2022 and 9.6% in November 2023.
"This can be attributed to a combination of factors, including easing in momentum of activity after the end of the festive period, tapering of demand for electricity and petrol with the onset of the winter season in North India, as well as unfavourable base effects for some indicators," it said.
Despite a moderation in year-on-year growth, the index witnessed a sequential uptick of 1.4% in December 2023, driven by eight of the 14 non-financial indicators.
ICRA further said while the Business Activity Monitor suggests that growth in economic activity remained healthy in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the trends across a majority of indicators point to some softness vis-à-vis the previous quarter, partly on account of base normalisation.
"Given this, along with the slump in government's capex in October-November 2023 (-8.8% year-on-year), and ICRA's expectations of little-to-no growth in the agri Gross Value Added owing to the sharp fall in kharif crop output and weak progress of rabi sowing for some crops, we project the GDP growth to moderate below 6% in Q3 FY24 from 7.6% in Q2 FY24," ICRA said.
The agency also said the average daily vehicle registrations during January 1-16, 2024 were 39.2% higher than the year-ago period.
However, these were 1.8% lower than registration of 6,46,000 units/day in December 2023, owing to the inauspicious Kharmas period, as well as seasonality, it added.
Additionally, the year-on-year growth in electricity demand has risen mildly to 3.4% in January 2024 (up to Jan. 15) from 1.6% in December 2023, while remaining muted owing to an elevated base.