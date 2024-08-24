ICAI To Harness AI For Professional Growth, Sets Up Committee

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is planning to harness the potential of artificial intelligence for the professional growth of students and members, its president Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal said.

He said ICAI has set up a committee— "AI in ICAI"—to explore how the idea can be leveraged, and will also explore and prepare a roadmap for using it in the operations of the institute.

The official said a similar "ICAI CA GPT" was launched in July for the members and students.

ICAI has also come up with an initiative to educate the masses about the basics of taxation, banking, insurance and other areas related to finance, Agarwal said.

Besides, the institute is conducting certificate courses for accountants of panchayats and municipal bodies, he added.