IBM Sees Strong 2024 Sales, Free Cash Flow; Job Cuts Planned

IBM’s planned job cuts follow similar announcements in January by major tech companies, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc. Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said IBM will likely spend the same amount on restructuring as it did last year — $400 million — when it reduced its workforce by about 3,900 jobs. However, the company continues to hire for certain positions and expects headcount to be about the same at year’s end, he said. IBM had about 288,000 employees at the end of 2023.