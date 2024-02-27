Hyundai Indian Arm Listing: Maruti Suzuki's Old Challenger In New Avatar

Since the onset of SUVs over the past couple of years, Maruti Suzuki's market share has fallen from 51% in FY20 to 41% in January 2024. Its sales in the mini car segment have eased 42% year-on-year during the April-January period.

Macquarie has downgraded Maruti Suzuki to 'neutral' on pushback of market share/growth upside on recovery in entry level segment in passenger vehicle. Macquarie also said the share in hatchbacks and micro SUVs is down from 67% in FY21 to 58% in FY24 so far and 54% in the third quarter.

"Micro-SUVs, which are competitively priced vs. high-selling hatchback models—like Wagon R, Swift, Hyundai i10, Tiago and Altroz—are redefining the market mix," the brokerage said. After factoring in micro-SUVs, Maruti's market share in overall cars (ex-SUV) has declined from the peak of 63% in FY22 to 55% in FY24 YTD and 53% in 3QFY24, it said.

R.C. Bhargava, Chairman at Maruti Suzuki, had told NDTV Profit in a recent interview that he sees the small car market coming back by 2026, supported by rising income, to have enough surplus to support the revival of the same. He reiterated their long-term plan until 2030–31 to have six pure electric models but mentioned that the first lot of produced EVs would be exported.

In contrast, Hyundai has already launched two of their EVs in the premium segment and will have sold 1,557 vehicles in 2023. This shows Maruti is behind the curve in comparison to Hyundai.