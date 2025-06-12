'Honeymoon Is Over': Growth Peaks, Cable Industry Sees Opportunity, Says AIDCF President SN Sharma
As OTT fatigue grows and the cost of content delivery becomes a central concern, cable operators are making the case that they still have a vital role in India’s media ecosystem.
India’s cable television industry is fighting to stay relevant in the age of OTT and free digital content, even as the economics and regulatory landscape appear increasingly tilted against it. SN Sharma, President of the All India Digital Cable Federation, said that the market dynamics are unsustainable and urgent policy intervention is needed.
On the financial viability of cable networks, Sharma pointed out that the average revenue per user (ARPU) for cable operators in India remains between Rs 250 and Rs 300 — less than half of the Rs 700 ARPU that competing platforms command. He also highlighted the global contrast, where pure cable channels cost around $100 per month, suggesting that India’s cable pricing structure is severely undervalued.
He noted that “a lot of areas in India have become cable dark”, attributing this to the rising costs of cable plans and regulatory constraints. Sharma urged policymakers to “reconsider subsidising entertainment for a price-sensitive market like India”, especially in rural regions where affordability continues to be a major barrier to access.
In particular, Sharma pointed to the New Tariff Order (NTO), which he said “does not provide a level playing field for cable network players”. The industry believes that, unlike OTT platforms and bundled telecom services, cable operators are weighed down by a rigid framework that limits their ability to compete on pricing and packaging.
On the issue of competition, Sharma said that “the honeymoon for OTT and competitors of cable networks is over,” adding that demand has peaked and subscribers are “not multiplying”. This shift, he implied, opens up a window for the cable industry to stabilise — if regulatory imbalances are addressed in time.
The AIDCF’s position underscores a broader tension in India’s digital media landscape: while consumer choice is growing, traditional infrastructure — particularly in underserved areas — continues to need regulatory and economic support to survive.