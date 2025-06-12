'Honeymoon Is Over': Growth Peaks, Cable Industry Sees Opportunity, Says AIDCF President SN Sharma

India’s cable television industry is fighting to stay relevant in the age of OTT and free digital content, even as the economics and regulatory landscape appear increasingly tilted against it. SN Sharma, President of the All India Digital Cable Federation, said that the market dynamics are unsustainable and urgent policy intervention is needed.

On the financial viability of cable networks, Sharma pointed out that the average revenue per user (ARPU) for cable operators in India remains between Rs 250 and Rs 300 — less than half of the Rs 700 ARPU that competing platforms command. He also highlighted the global contrast, where pure cable channels cost around $100 per month, suggesting that India’s cable pricing structure is severely undervalued.

He noted that “a lot of areas in India have become cable dark”, attributing this to the rising costs of cable plans and regulatory constraints. Sharma urged policymakers to “reconsider subsidising entertainment for a price-sensitive market like India”, especially in rural regions where affordability continues to be a major barrier to access.