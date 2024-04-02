ADVERTISEMENT
HMSI Domestic Sales Surge 81% To 3,58,151 Units In March
The company had dispatched 1,97,542 units to its dealers in March 2023.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday reported an 81% year-on-year jump in domestic wholesales at 3,58,151 units in March.
Exports increased 95% to 28,304 units last month from 14,460 units in March 2023, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said in a statement.
The total sales rose to 3,86,455 units last month against 2,12,002 units in the same month last year, it added.
Besides, the grew 12% to 48,93,522 units in FY24 compared to 43,50,967 units in FY23, HMSI said.

