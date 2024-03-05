Here's Where Indian Drugmakers Stand In Obesity Drug Race

Several Indian pharmaceutical companies, like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Ltd., and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. have announced their intention to develop obesity drugs.

Obesity, the root cause of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension and heart ailments, is a glaring problem in India, with 44 million women and 26 million men suffering from it in 2022, according to a Lancet study.

The analysis by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration, a global network of scientists, and the World Health Organisation also found that about 12.5 million children aged between five and 19 were overweight in the country in 2022.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. has created capacity to support active-pharmaceutical-ingredient manufacturing for the final drug product.

However, pharma companies' vision may not transform into anything substantial, from a numbers point of view, in the near term, according to Vishal Manchanda, a pharma analyst with Systematix Group.