Here Are Air Ticket Prices To Key Christmas And New Year Destinations In India

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsHere Are Air Ticket Prices To Key Christmas And New Year Destinations In India
Airfares to top holiday destinations in India have gone up as compared to the normal rates due to high demand.

23 Dec 2023, 01:45 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

The holiday season has begun in India with the Christmas long weekend from December 23 to December 25, followed by the New Year long weekend from December 30 to January 1.

Airfares to top holiday destinations in India have gone up as compared to the normal rates due to high demand. Also, booking last-minute flights is generally more expensive than booking in advance.

The cheapest flight ticket from Mumbai to Goa on December 24 costs Rs 4,648 and goes up to Rs 7,500. The regular fare on this route is about Rs 3,000, according to Google Flights.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Google Flights</p></div>

Image Source: Google Flights

For the New Year long weekend, the airfare starts at around Rs 4,000 and goes up to Rs 12,000. The prices of flight tickets to return from Goa have skyrocketed. On January 2, a plane ticket from Goa to Mumbai will cost Rs 8,910.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Google Flights</p></div>

Image Source: Google Flights

Flight tickets from Mumbai to Srinagar on December 24 start at Rs 20,686, which is at least two times higher than the usual fare. A ticket to Srinagar is priced more than Rs 10,000 through the next week.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Google Flights</p></div>

Image Source: Google Flights

Here are the flight ticket prices from Mumbai to other travel destinations in India:

Mumbai To Shimla Plane Ticket Prices

  • December 24 - Tickets starting from Rs 5,271

  • December 30 - Tickets starting from Rs 4,475

*The prices may increase based on demand.

Mumbai To Dehradun Plane Ticket Prices

  • December 24 - Tickets starting from Rs 5,271

  • December 30 - Tickets starting from Rs 4,475

*The prices may increase based on demand.

Mumbai To Jaipur Plane Ticket Prices

  • December 24 - Tickets starting from Rs 8,780

  • December 30 - Tickets starting from Rs 4,992

*The prices may increase based on demand.

Mumbai To Puducherry (Chennai) Plane Ticket Prices

  • December 24 - Tickets starting from Rs 4,551

  • December 30 - Tickets starting from Rs 2,950

*The prices may increase based on demand.

