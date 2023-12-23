Here Are Air Ticket Prices To Key Christmas And New Year Destinations In India

The holiday season has begun in India with the Christmas long weekend from December 23 to December 25, followed by the New Year long weekend from December 30 to January 1.

Airfares to top holiday destinations in India have gone up as compared to the normal rates due to high demand. Also, booking last-minute flights is generally more expensive than booking in advance.

The cheapest flight ticket from Mumbai to Goa on December 24 costs Rs 4,648 and goes up to Rs 7,500. The regular fare on this route is about Rs 3,000, according to Google Flights.