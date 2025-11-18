HDFC Bank's Jagdishan Likely Called For Questioning In Lilavati Fund Diversion Case

The Economic Offences Wing has likely issued a summons to HDFC Bank Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Sashidhar Jagdishan for questioning in connection with allegations of fund diversion in the Lilavati Trusts case, according to people familiar with the matter.

The inquiry is linked to charges of financial irregularities within the Lilavati Trusts, and the EOW is seeking clarity on specific transactions under scrutiny. As part of the ongoing investigation, previous members of the Lilavati Hospital Trust have also likely been summoned for questioning.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly).