HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Flat, Provisions Surge Three Times

HDFC Bank Ltd. saw its net profit rise 0.84% sequentially on lower core income growth and higher provisions. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 16,512 crore, compared to Rs 16,372 crore.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 17,593 crore for the quarter. Year-on-year numbers are not comparable as the bank concluded its mega merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation on July 1, 2023.

Net interest income, or core income, was up 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 29,077 crore. Other income was up 63% at Rs 18,166 crore.

During the Jan-Mar quarter, the bank recorded one-time gains worth Rs 7,341.42 crore owing to the sale of HDFC Credila to BPA EQT and ChrysCapital. The education finance company is no longer a subsidiary of HDFC Bank.

Net interest margin, on an interest earning asset basis, stood at 3.63% as of March 31, compared to 3.6% as of December 31.

Asset quality for the lender remained stable, as gross non-performing asset ratio fell by 2 basis points sequentially to 1.24%. Net NPA ratio was flat at 0.33%

Provisions during the quarter rose three times quarter-on-quarter to Rs 13,512 crore. The provision number includes floating provisions worth Rs 10,900 crore the bank in the Jan-Mar period.

Total advances as of March 31 stood at over Rs 25 lakh crore, up 1.6% quarter-on-quarter. Total deposits for the bank were up 7.5% sequentially and stood at Rs 23.8 lakh crore.

Current account savings account or CASA ratio stood at 38.2%, up 50 bps quarter-on-quarter. The bank's board approved a dividend of Rs 19.5 per share for FY24 on Saturday.