HCLTech Confident To Deliver 18–19% Margin Guidance, Says CEO Vijayakumar

HCLTech increased its revenue growth guidance to 3.5–5% from 3.5% earlier, following its second quarter result announcement. Its revenue, operating profit, and net profit met analysts' expectations.

From an overall perspective, it has been a strong quarter for HCLTech. The company delivered growth across the board. "That's the fantastic aspect of Q2 performance," Vijayakumar said.

HCLTech indicated at the beginning of the quarter that it would see growth in all the verticals except financial services. So, the company had some visibility entering into the quarter, but the way it happened was better than expected. Financial services, excluding the divestment impact, has also grown very well. "The real underlying theme is some of discretionary spending is coming back."

"Growth is equally balanced between discretionary spend and non–discretionary spends," Vijayakumar said. This is ramping up cost–efficiency led program, but HCLTech will be on wait and watch mode to see how sustainable this is, the top executive said.