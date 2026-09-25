Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 50: Vishal Chaturvedi's Spiritual Drama Holds Strong Into Eighth Week

Hanuman Ansh has remained steady at the box office as it enters its eighth week, with the film continuing to draw audiences to theatres.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 50

On Day 50, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 2.02 crore net so far from 2,987 shows, with 17.0% overall occupancy. According to Sacnilk, its India net collection has reached Rs 290.20 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 342.74 crore. Final figures are awaited.

The Hindi 2D version recorded 18.00% overall occupancy on Day 50, with 10.15% in the morning and 22.62% in the afternoon. Evening and night figures were unavailable.

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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Summary

Sacnilk reports that Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and went on to collect Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. The film recorded Rs 40 lakh in Week 2, followed by Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3. Its Week 4 collection stood at Rs 61.00 crore, while Week 5 brought in Rs 90.25 crore.

The film collected Rs 80.25 crore during Week 6 and added another Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7.

Entering Week 8, on Day 50, the film has earned Rs 2.02 crore so far, the report stated.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays him at another stage of the story. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

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