Govt Appoint Dinesh Pant And Girija Subramanian As Members Of IRDAI

The government has appointed LIC Managing Director Dinesh Pant and former Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of New India Assurance, Girija Subramanian, as members of insurance regulator IRDAI.

According to sources, they have been appointed to fill vacancies in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Following the appointment, Pant has taken voluntary retirement on September 24, 2026.

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Pant has been relieved from the services of the Life Insurance Corporation on account of his voluntary retirement and has ceased to be the Managing Director with effect from September 24, 2026, after close of the day, LIC said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Subramanian retired as CMD of the biggest public sector general insurer, New India Assurance Company, in July this year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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