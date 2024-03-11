Government To Announce 'Golden Hour Treatment' Accident Relief Fund

The government is expected to announce a 'golden hour treatment' accident relief fund, in collaboration with the insurance industry, for road accident victims, people familiar with the matter said.

The relief fund is expected to offer cashless treatment to all victims of road accidents.

The golden hour after an accident refers to the first hour after trauma, within which, if first aid is administered, the chances of survival increase multifold and the severity of injuries can be reduced.

The plan is still in the discussion phase and accordingly, the limits in terms of the cost of treatment are not out yet. The cost of first aid in the golden hour could typically range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 and this could be one of the benefits under the relief fund, the people quoted above said.

Insurance companies have been roped in for the creation of the fund and a contribution may be set aside from the same, possibly out of the motor insurance premium fund.

The project is expected to be tested first as a pilot before a pan-India launch. The pilot may be conducted in Chandigarh and Haryana in a few months.

In 2022, there were 4,61,312 reported road accident cases in India, of which 1,68,491 people lost their lives, as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.