Government Notifies Specifications Of IFFCO's Nano Urea Plus
The government has approved Nano Urea Plus in liquid form with 16% nitrogen content in weight by weight, and pH value of 4-8.5 and viscosity of 5-30.
The government has notified specifications of a new product 'Nano Urea Plus' fertiliser to be manufactured by cooperative IFFCO in the country in the next three years. Nano Urea Plus is a new version of nano urea meant for meeting crop nitrogen requirements at critical growth phases.
According to a gazette notification, the government has approved Nano Urea Plus in liquid form with 16% nitrogen content in weight by weight, and pH value of 4-8.5 and viscosity of 5-30.
This product will be manufactured by the cooperative major IFFCO for a period of three years, it said.
Currently, IFFCO offers 'Nano Urea' which has 1-5 per cent weight by weight nitrogen content. The Nano Urea Plus has more nitrogen.
'IFFCO's Nano Urea Plus is an advanced formulation of Nano Urea in which nutrition is redefined to meet crop nitrogen requirement at critical growth phases. It is used in place of conventional urea and other nitrogenous fertilisers for promoting soil health, farmer's profitability & sustainable environment,' IFFCO Managing Director and CEO U S Awasthi said on a social media platform X.
It also enhances the availability and efficiency of micronutrients. It is a chlorophyll charger, yield booster and helps in climate smart farming, he added.
According to an IFFCO official, the commercial production of the new product will start soon at its Kalol plant in Gujarat, Aonla and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh.
IFFCO launched the world's first 'Nano liquid urea' fertiliser in June 2021. Thereafter, it came up with 'Nano DAP' fertiliser in April 2023.
The cooperative has sold 7.5 crore bottles of Nano Urea till date since August 2021, while 45 lakh bottles of Nano DAP till date, the official said.