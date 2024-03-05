Government Auctions 91 Coal Mines For Commercial Use So Far

The Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 was enacted for auctioning the coal blocks to private sector and allotting the coal blocks to PSUs for specified end-use plants through fair and transparent process, The reforms in the coal sector have yielded promising results, with notable increase in the number of private sector entities participating in coal block auctions, promoting healthy competition and injecting fresh investments and innovative technologies into the coal sector, thereby driving growth and development across the value chain.