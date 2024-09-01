Government Actively Exploring Social Security Coverage For Gig, Platform Workers: Minister

Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, announced today that the government is working to extend social security benefits to gig and platform workers. This follows a review meeting chaired by Dr. Mandaviya in New Delhi.

The minister stated that the government is exploring various methods to include gig and platform workers in social security schemes. "Our government is fully committed to the well-being of gig and platform workers, who form a crucial part of our workforce," he said.

To facilitate this, registration of workers will be managed through the eShram Portal. Aggregators—companies employing gig and platform workers—will be responsible for registering their workers on this platform. An online registration system will be implemented to streamline the process.

The new Code on Social Security, which defines gig and platform workers for the first time in India, will play a crucial role in this initiative. "This is a significant step towards acknowledging and formalising the roles of gig and platform workers within our economy," he noted.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is collaborating with various stakeholders to develop a framework that addresses the needs of gig and platform workers, ensuring their inclusion in social security measures, "We are determined to ensure that every worker in India, irrespective of their employment status, is granted the right to social security," he affirmed.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and other senior officials.