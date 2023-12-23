Google Rejected Play Store Fee Changes Due To Impact On Revenue, Epic Lawsuit Shows

Google’s loss to Epic threatens to roil an app store duopoly with Apple Inc. that generates close to $200 billion a year and dictates how billions of consumers use mobile devices. Epic has spent years railing against the Apple and Google’s practice of charging commissions of as much as 30% to software developers who typically have few other options. Google’s loss is likely to accelerate the weakening of app store rules, which have already come under fire from regulators and lawmakers around the world.