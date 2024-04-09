Goldman Sees Fiber Securitizations Topping $5 Billion In 2024

Fiber securitization backed by month-to-month residential fiber internet revenue didn’t exist before 2022, when we did the first deal with MetroNet. Before that, there were some smaller transactions secured by long-term contracts. In the deals we’ve done, the main collateral is your monthly internet payments. The US is far behind Europe when it comes to infrastructure such as fiber internet for consumers. There’s a huge white space to be built out in the US, so these companies have massive capex needs. They are building as fast as they possibly can to reach every house in America. It’s a federal government priority as well.