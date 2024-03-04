Big Tech-Led Rally Is Unlike Past Bubbles, Goldman Strategists Say

Stocks with an enterprise value-to-sales ratio of above 10 account for 24% of total US equity market capitalization, versus 28% during 2021 and 35% during the tech bubble, strategist David Kostin wrote in a note dated March 1. However, the breadth of “extreme valuations” is far more contained with the number of stocks trading at those multiples down sharply from the peak in 2021, he added.