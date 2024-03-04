Wall Street’s Retreat From Diversity and Inclusion Has Officially Begun

Wall Street has made some progress toward diversity over the years. Still, the numbers are sobering. At Goldman Sachs, 3.7% of senior executives in the US are Black, according to the bank's most recent report. That figure is about 5% at JPMorgan Chase & Co., and it's 8.7% inside Citigroup Inc. By comparison, Black people are about 14% of the overall US population. And yet those statistics represent hard-won improvement for the banks over past years: The percentage of senior Black executives and managers at all three fell from 2012 to 2016.