Gold Loan Player Indel Money Eyes Rs 1,600 Crore AUM By March; To Raise Rs 200 Crore Via NCD

"We closed the December quarter with an outstanding loan book of Rs 1,410 crore, and going by the current monthly run-rate, we should be adding another Rs 200 crore to the AUM by March, taking the loan book to Rs 1,600 crore. We closed last fiscal with an AUM of Rs 1,154 crore from which we had earned a net income of Rs 38 crore," Umesh Mohanan, the executive director of the company told PTI.