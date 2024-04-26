Gold Edges Up To Rs 72,850 After US Data

Silver prices also jumped Rs 600 to Rs 84,700 per kg. In the previous close, it had finished at Rs 84,100 per kg.

'Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 72,850 per 10 grams, up by Rs 350, taking bullish cues from overseas markets,' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.