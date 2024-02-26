Gensol Engineering Bags Two Solar Project Orders Worth Rs 337 Crore

Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO of Gensol Engineering Limited (EPC Business), said, "Winning these projects is a significant milestone, indicating a major expansion in our operational capabilities and project scale. These EPC contracts in Rajasthan and Maharashtra reflect our increasing capabilities and strategic intent to enter key high growth regions".

Gensol Engineering is a part of the Gensol group of companies. It has also established an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Pune for the development and production of electric three-wheelers and four-wheelers.