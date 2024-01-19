GEECL Claims More Than Rs 100 Crore From Matix Fertilizers Over GSPA Dispute

The high court on Jan. 11 said, "On submission, the award is stayed subject to deposit of the 'entire award amount' along with 50% of the interest within a period of three weeks. The money be deposited in fixed deposit receipt."

A Matix spokesperson said, "The referred matter is currently being heard in the honourable High Court, Delhi. The court has also stayed the order of the Commercial Court dated Jan. 8 2024."

The spokesperson, however, did not respond to further queries about whether Matix is going to deposit the amount to operationalise the stay order and how far the claim amount will impact the company.