NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGE T&D India Bags 74 Million Pound Order From GE Group's British Arm U.K. Grid Solutions
ADVERTISEMENT

GE T&D India Bags 74 Million Pound Order From GE Group's British Arm U.K. Grid Solutions

Both the entities are part of GE Group and this related party transaction has been approved by shareholders in last annual general meeting held on Aug 21, 2023, GE T&D India said in a regulatory filing.

29 Dec 2023, 07:17 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture for representation (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Picture for representation (Source: Unsplash)

GE T&D India on Friday said it bagged an order worth 74 million pound (Rs 785 crore) from U.K. Grid Solutions Ltd for supply and manufacturing of HVDC Converter Transformer.

Both the entities are part of GE Group and this related party transaction has been approved by shareholders in last annual general meeting held on Aug 21, 2023, GE T&D India said in a regulatory filing.

The company received the order on Dec 28 in the normal/ordinary course of business from U.K. Grid Solutions Limited, it said, adding that the transaction is done at arm's length.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT