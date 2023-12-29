Business NewsGE T&D India Bags 74 Million Pound Order From GE Group's British Arm U.K. Grid Solutions
GE T&D India Bags 74 Million Pound Order From GE Group's British Arm U.K. Grid Solutions
Both the entities are part of GE Group and this related party transaction has been approved by shareholders in last annual general meeting held on Aug 21, 2023, GE T&D India said in a regulatory filing.
GE T&D India on Friday said it bagged an order worth 74 million pound (Rs 785 crore) from U.K. Grid Solutions Ltd for supply and manufacturing of HVDC Converter Transformer.
The company received the order on Dec 28 in the normal/ordinary course of business from U.K. Grid Solutions Limited, it said, adding that the transaction is done at arm's length.