Radiance Renewables To Invest $150 Million For Hybrid Wind, Solar Projects: CEO

Sangameswaran pointed out that the governments' focus on promoting wind-solar hybrid projects with the need to stabilise the grid for higher renewable-energy penetration and to meet customer requirements of higher displacement of fossil-fuel power with renewable energy encouraged the company to add wind capacity.

A round-the-clock hybrid solution helps to reduce variability in power generation. Solar generation is limited to daytime and has seasonal variation due to monsoons and winters. Wind generation has significant climate variability during the year, with the best generation in five to six months of the year that complements the solar generation, according to Sangameswaran. "Having a hybrid project will help us improve capacity utilisation to 60% from 23% at present with solar alone."

The dollar-denominated equity funds for the purpose of expansion will be raised in the market as soon as the process is underway. Radiance is attracting significant investor interest due to its leading position in the commercial and industrial market segments and its high growth trajectory, he said.

The fundraising process is expected to be completed by July 2024. Radiance's customer-centric business model targets high-quality, high consuming and underserved C&I customers and offers a clear green transition path for corporate India, according to the CEO.