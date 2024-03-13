ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Turn Net Sellers After Five Sessions
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday after buying for five sessions.
Domestic institutional investors remained buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 9,093.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 2,037 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 338 points, or 1.51% lower at 21,997.70—ending below the 22,000 level for the first time in March. The S&P BSE Sensex ended down 906.07 points, or 1.23% at 72,761.89.
