Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

US production of sustainable aviation fuel — or SAF — is on track to reach almost 3 billion gallons a year by 2030, according to BloombergNEF, putting it just shy of President Joe Biden’s target of “at least” that amount. Tax credits from his landmark Inflation Reduction Act are driving a flood of investment into the market and bringing more projects online. The fuel, which is made from waste oils or agricultural feedstock, is seen as the one of the most powerful emissions-reduction tool for airlines. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that SAF capacity will need to increase 30% annually for decades in order for carriers to meet their zero-carbon targets.