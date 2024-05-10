NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsFitch Ratings Affirms EXIM Bank's Rating With Stable Outlook
ADVERTISEMENT

Fitch Ratings Affirms EXIM Bank's Rating With Stable Outlook

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Export-Import Bank of India's rating with a stable outlook, reflecting its high strategic importance to the state and its 100% state ownership.

10 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Fitch Ratings Twitter)</p></div>
(Source: Fitch Ratings Twitter)

Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed the Export-Import Bank of India's rating with a stable outlook, reflecting its high strategic importance to the state.

EXIM's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and outlook are at the same level as India's sovereign rating. The agency has also affirmed the bank's Government Support Rating at 'bbb-'.

"This reflects EXIM's high strategic importance to the state, which stems from its long-term policy role, its status as a policy institution, 100% state ownership and significant protection for EXIM's creditors due to access to liquidity from the authorities during periods of crisis," Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch views the government's 100 per cent ownership of EXIM as strategic and permanent.

"EXIM's longstanding policy role as the principal financial institution that finances and promotes India's international trade is driven by its founding act. EXIM extends lines of credit to less developed countries, underpinning its close linkages to the sovereign," Fitch said.

ALSO READ

Fitch Affirms Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Ratings On Supportive Operating Environment

Opinion
Fitch Affirms Axis Bank, ICICI Bank Ratings On Supportive Operating Environment
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT