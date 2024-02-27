Exicom Tele-Systems Collects Rs 178 Crore From Anchor Investors; Platinum Industries Rs 70 Crore

According to a circular uploaded on BSE's website late on Monday, Exicom Tele-Systems has allotted 1.25 crore equity shares to funds at Rs 142 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 178.05 crore.

Quant Mutual Fund, JM Financial Mutual Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, Smaco Mutual Fund, and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company are among the anchor investors that have allocated shares.

The Rs 429 crore Initial Public Offering comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 329 crore and an Offer For Sale component of up to 70.42 lakh equity shares worth Rs 100 crore, at the upper end of the price band, by promoter NextWave Communications.

Shares are available for bidding in the price range of Rs 135-142 apiece.