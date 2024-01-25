ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk Wants Tesla To Be Big — Or Bigger — In Japan
Tesla is not Big In Japan, as the saying goes. And Elon Musk is irritated with low sales in the world’s third-largest car market.
“There are some geographies where our market share is remarkably low, like Japan,” he said on a fourth-quarter earnings conference call Wednesday. “We should at least have a market share proportionate to, say, other non-Japanese carmakers like Mercedes or BMW, which we do not currently have.”
Musk blamed a “lack of awareness,” something he said he’s heard from friends in Japan.
But it’s not due to Musk’s modest ambitions. He once predicted would become the company’s largest market outside the U.S.
